Ajith Kumar's AK62 to be directed by Magizh Thirumeni amid reports of Vignesh Shivan's film postponed

Ajith Kumar announced that he is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for his next, tentatively titled AK62. However, in the past few days, it has been reported that Ajith and Vignesh's film got postponed and a new director is on board for AK62. Now, according to reports, director Magizh Thirumeni is the front-runner. Reportedly, director Magizh Thirumeni may be the director of Ajith Kumar's next AK62. It is said that Magizh has impressed Ajith with his narration and replaced Vignesh Shivan as director. Reports also suggest that an official announcement regarding the new Collab of Ajith Kumar and Magizh Thirumeni will be made very soon.

After working as an assistant to directors, Selvaraghavan and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Magizh Thirumeni directed five films, including the action thrillers Thadaiyara Thaakka (2012), Meaghamann (2014), Thadam (2019), and Kalaga Thalaivan.

While the reason for this sudden change of AK62 is not known, however, it is also said that Vignesh Shivan's film has only got postponed and not shelved. After AK62, there are chances Ajith start working on Vignesh Shivan's film. A parallel report also suggests that to stand up to the hype of Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy67 with Lokesh Kangaraj, Ajith wanted to get a strong script for his next. AK63 with Atlee? According to the grapevine, Ajith Kumar is currently planning to team up with hitmaker Atlee Kumar for his 63rd outing in Tamil cinema. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK63, will mark the first onscreen collaboration of the stylish star and renowned young filmmaker. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project will be bankrolled by the prestigious production house of the Tamil film industry, Lyca Productions. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that celebrated musician AR Rahman has joined the team as the music composer for the project. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed, so far.

