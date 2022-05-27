Ajith Kumar's awe-worthy NEW & rare family pic with daughter Anoushka & wife Shalini is priceless; Check out

Ajith Kumar is one of the most biggest celebrities in the South. The actor maintains a very lowkey life, away from media glare and social media platforms. Every time a pic of the star surfaces on social media platforms, fans go berserk by making it viral. Now, happens to be the same, a pic of Ajith along with his family has surfaced on Twitter and is taking internet by fire.

In the pic, Ajith is seen looking dapper posing with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka and other friends.