Ajith Kumar’s dapper entry at Chennai hotel: WATCH viral video

Renowned Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, fondly known as Thala by his ardent fans, is back in Chennai and his fans are ecstatic. A video of his arrival at the Chennai airport quickly went viral, and now, another video of his recent appearance at the Hilton Hotel in Chennai has surfaced on social media. The actor's arrival at the hotel caused a frenzy among his fans, who gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their star.

Ajith Kumar spotted at Chennai hotel

In the video captured by an excited fan, Ajith Kumar exuded timeless yet suave charm as he made his way into the hotel. Dressed in a classic black tuxedo jacket paired with a crisp sky blue formal shirt, the actor epitomized the perfect gentleman look. The effortless charm of the Veeram actor was on full display as he quickly navigated through the crowd. His hurried yet composed demeanor was noteworthy.

Watch the video here

About Ajith Kumar

Known for his versatility as an actor, Ajith Kumar has delivered numerous memorable performances over the years in films like Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal, Veeram, Arrambam, Nerkonda Paarvai. In addition to an obvious on-screen charm, his latest video also showcases his impeccable style. This serves as a reminder of why he is adored by fans of all ages. Beyond his acting prowess, he is respected for his humility and dedication to his craft.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith Kumar is all set to appear in Vidaamuyarchi to be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Recent reports suggest that the film has undergone significant changes due to Lyca Productions' reported decision to withdraw from the project. This decision has been attributed to the prolonged delays and numerous alterations in the film's development. Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter.

Furthermore, according to media sources, Ajith will most likely share screen space with Trisha Krishnan, the actress renowned for her role in Ponniyin Selvan. This collaboration would mark their fifth project together, following their previous work in Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Additionally, there have been quite a few speculations circulating that Trisha may not be the sole female lead in the film, hinting at the possibility of another female lead joining the cast.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar clicked at Chennai airport; video goes viral