Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil officially launched; Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela join Adhik Ravichandran directorial

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was officially launched in Chennai on November 2, 2026. The film marks the duo’s second collaboration after the success of Good Bad Ugly. While Ajith skipped the launch ceremony, his wife and the film’s producer, Shalini attended the event along with Malayalam star Unni Mukundan and Telugu actress Sreeleela.

Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela attend Dare Devil launch

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of the film’s cast. Shalini was seen attending the puja ceremony as she ventures into film production under her banner, Bravehearts Production LLP. Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela, Parthiban, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, and Prabhu were also spotted at the event, surprising fans as their casting had not been officially announced earlier.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s soundtrack. In September, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Ajith Kumar in a white suit and announced that filming would resume on November 2.

Unni Mukundan has been cast in a pivotal antagonist role, which was initially written for Mohanlal. The Marco actor is reportedly set to lock horns with Ajith in the film. Meanwhile, Dare Devil marks Unni’s fourth Tamil outing after Seedan, Bhaagamathie and Garudan. For Sreeleela, it will be her third Tamil film following Parasakthi and OM.

Ajith Kumar reunites with Adhik Ravichandran

Dare Devil marks Ajith and Adhik’s second collaboration after their 2025 action entertainer Good Bad Ugly, which emerged as the actor’s highest-grossing film to date. The film followed notorious crime boss AK, also known as The Red Dragon, who surrenders to the police and attempts to lead a peaceful life with his family. However, his troubled past eventually catches up with him, forcing him back into action. Ajith also starred in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi last year apart from Good Bad Ugly that struck a chord with audiences.

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