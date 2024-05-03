A year after Thunivu’s success at the box office, Ajith Kumar is preparing himself for another comeback with Vidaa Muyarchi. While the actor is not active on social media, his fan page on Instagram has been sharing updates related to his projects.

Meanwhile, a new photo of the Valimai star spending quality time with his family members has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Ajith can be seen enjoying birthday lunch with his wife Shalini and kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. Interestingly, what grabbed everyone’s attention is Ajith’s daughter Anoushka’s amazing transformation.

Ajith Kumar spotted having family lunch

As mentioned, the Billa II star was spotted along with his family members near a large table. Ajith’s daughter Anoushka was near him followed by his wife Shalini. Ajith, as we all know is a private person and so is his family. His daughter Anoushka’s massive transformation has also caught everyone’s attention.

Although Ajith Kumar has been extremely busy with his upcoming film, he still manages to squeeze some time for his family. Back in March this year, the actor celebrated his son’s 9th birthday and even went to Aadvik’s football club. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Shalini also posted a few photos from the celebration on Instagram. Aadvik was spotted wearing Inter Miami’s jersey. The family also cut a cake resembling a football.

Advertisement

The Vivegam star went on a holiday with his family on the same occasion last year, and Ajith’s fans even gave the name Kutty Thala (little prince) to his son as they sent their best wishes on the occasion.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

The Kireedam star will next appear in Vidaa Muyarchi. A release date for the film is not confirmed yet. The film also has Trisha playing the female lead alongside Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra portraying pivotal roles. Vidaa Muyarchi is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, who has also penned the screenplay and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar has reportedly collaborated for his 63rd film with Adhik Ravichandran, known for Mark Antony. However, the news is yet to be announced officially and further updates are currently awaited on the upcoming project.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini gifts him brand new superbike on 53rd birthday