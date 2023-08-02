Ajith Kumar’s Europe bike tour: Proud wife Shalini cheers for hubby as she drops unseen pics; Fans are in love

Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry, has always made headlines with his unique lifestyle and different choices. As you may know, the stylish actor prefers to stay completely away from the limelight, when he is not bust with shooting. Ajith Kumar is currently in Europe, as a part of his grand world bike tour plan. The reports suggest that the actor is planning to go on a bike tour in all his favourite countries when he is not shooting.

Shalini cheers for Ajith Kumar with an Instagram post

Even though the Valimai actor has been quite busy for over a year with his bike tours and world trips, the fans never got any updates on the same since he is not on social media. However, Ajith fans got a major relief from this disappointment after the popular star's wife, former actress Shalini made her Instagram debut a few months back. The Alaipayuthey actress, who is highly active on the platform these days, often treats their fans and followers with some lovely pictures with her family, especially her hubby and kids Anoushka and Aadhvik.

On Tuesday, Shalini took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of her hubby Ajith Kumar, which was clicked during his bike tour across Europe. "Germany... Denmark... Norway… Way to go," the proud wife captioned her post. In the picture which is now winning the internet, the Mankatha star is seen happily posing with his stunning bike, in a rider jacket. Later, she shared an unseen selfie of her dear husband, with heart emojis.

Check out Shalini's Instagram posts below: