Ajith Kumar's fans kickstart actor's birthday celebrations 10 days before; Make Valimai top trend on Twitter

The countdown for Ajith Kumar's 49th birthday has begun and his fans have made sure to make it a top trend. Actor's much-anticipated upcoming film, Valimai is currently among the top trend on Twitter.

Actor Ajith Kumar, fondly called Thala, will celebrate his 49th birthday on May 1 and his fans just can't keep calm as they kick-start celebration 10 days before on social media. The countdown for Ajith Kumar's 49th birthday has begun and his fans have made sure to make it a top trend. Actor's much-anticipated upcoming film, Valimai is currently among the top trend on Twitter as fans share photos and videos of their favourite star. Thala Ajith will turn 49-year-old soon and fans already make him a trend on Twitter. Be it photos or videos or mashups, fans have been sharing it on social media to kickstart celebrations.

Ajith fans make sure to go beyond and express their love for their favourite superstar. Recently, Ajith fans came up with a bizarre hashtag trend #June22BlackdayForVijay and it has created panic on social media. Vijay celebrates his birthday on June 22 and Ajith Kumar fans are trolled the Master actor by sharing morphed pictures. Now a few days after, fans of Viswasam actor trend his upcoming film to celebrate pre-birthday.

Check out Tweets below:

#மே1தலதிருவிழா Smashed 50,000+ Tweets Within 45 Mins ... That's HUGE HUGE Celebration .... Mass Pandringa Ajithians #Valimai — THALA KARAN (@Karankumarmv) April 20, 2020

How Many Of You Waiting #Thala Birthday Common DP Smash RT If You Are Madly Waiting For #மே1தலதிருவிழா #Valimai — Thala_Udhay (@ThalaUdhay3) April 20, 2020

Talking about Valimai, the last schedule of his next Valimai with H Vinoth will commence again post lockdown. This film marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth. The upcoming film stars Gautam as the female lead.

As the shooting of Valimai has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release to January 2021. However, there is no official confirmation to it.

Also Read: #June22BlackdayForVijay trends on Twitter; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's fans again get into a fight

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×