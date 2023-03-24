Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away; Fans offer condolences 'more power to you'

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passed away, on Friday morning. According to reports, his father died due to an age-related illness and will be cremated today at 10 AM at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai. More details of his demise are not known yet. Twitter is filled with heartfelt condolences to Ajith and his family for this huge loss.

Reportedly, Ajith's father Subramaniam was 84 years old and was battling with many health issues. On Friday morning, he breathed his last. His mortals will be buried in Chennai in the presence of his family. Ajith Kumar and family also released an official press note, which reads, "Our father, P.S. Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades."

Check out Ajith Kumar and the family's press note on father P Subramaniam's demise





Fans of Ajith Kumar took to social media to express their sadness. Many wrote 'Stay strong Ajith Kumar," and "We are with you always" in their posts.

Take a look at fans' condolences post here:

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were on holiday in Dubai with kids Anoushka and Aadvik. The former actress shared a couple of pictures with Ajith from their vacation and they went viral in seconds. The family has been having a whale of time before the sad news hit them.

Professional front

On the work front, Ajith Kumar announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith is looking for a new director for his next. The actor is reportedly going to team up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The actor is yet to announce details of his next, AK62.

