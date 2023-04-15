Ajith Kumar’s gesture is winning over the internet; This is what the actor did for woman travelling with baby

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar needs no introduction. One of the most popular stars of South cinema, the actor enjoys a massive fanbase. Despite huge stardom, he is one celeb who always stays grounded and away from public and media glare. He is popularly known as Thala Ajith. While his acting chops often make headlines, recently, a warm gesture by the actor has won over the netizens.

Ajith Kumar carries the luggage of a woman

Recently, Ajith Kumar’s gesture towards a woman travelling with a baby in London airport is doing the round and netizens cannot help but melt over it. A woman was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag with her 10-month-old baby. Ajith Kumar offered his help to carry the bags for her. While the woman resisted, the actor gave the sweetest reply that proves yet again why he is the favourite superstar of the audience. To make sure, the woman travels comfortably, Ajith carried her bags and replied, “It is ok. I have two kids. So I know how it feels.” He also ensured the woman reached the cabin safely and handed over the luggage to the cabin crew.

The netizen who is the husband of the woman shared the incident on social media. He wrote a long post that drew the attention of users and soon became viral. In his post, he described the entire incident and wrote, “A personality of his stature doing this is what absolutely floored me. Absolutely humbled by his attitude.”

Work front

As per the latest reports, Ajith Kumar is expected to kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated 62nd outing in cinema. Initially, the highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, was originally expected to be helmed by renowned director Vignesh Shivan. However, the latest updates suggest that Magizh Thirumeni has replaced Vignesh as the director of the project. But, the makers of the project, Lyca Productions have not confirmed the reports yet.

Recently, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director reacted to the same and opened up about why he got replaced in AK62. Vignesh Shivan revealed that he got out of the project as the producers didn't like the second half of the script. He also shared that Ajith Kumar has not asked him to opt out of the film.

