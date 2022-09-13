Ajith Kumar's latest monochrome PICS from his Ladakh bike tour takes the internet by storm

Actor Ajith Kumar is one most popular and biggest superstars in the Kollywood industry. He enjoys a huge fan base, who go gaga over his every single news, be it pics, personal, or movie updates. Apart from that, he is easily also known for his basic looks and style. The actor's recent salt and pepper look in natural beard and hair has made fans go gaga.

Ajith Kumar is currently on a bike tour to Ladakh as he took some time to explore amid the shoot of his upcoming film AK61. Now, a few pics of the actor have surfaced on social media and are going viral. Fans can't keep calm as he is seen flaunting his dashing looks and smile in his latest salt and pepper look. Ajith is clearly not ageing and his 50s look like early 20s and we are totally awestruck.