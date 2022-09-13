Ajith Kumar's latest monochrome PICS from his Ladakh bike tour takes the internet by storm
Ajith Kumar's latest pics from his recent bike tour in his salt and pepper look has become a style statement, which fans are clearly going gaga.
Actor Ajith Kumar is one most popular and biggest superstars in the Kollywood industry. He enjoys a huge fan base, who go gaga over his every single news, be it pics, personal, or movie updates. Apart from that, he is easily also known for his basic looks and style. The actor's recent salt and pepper look in natural beard and hair has made fans go gaga.
Ajith Kumar is currently on a bike tour to Ladakh as he took some time to explore amid the shoot of his upcoming film AK61. Now, a few pics of the actor have surfaced on social media and are going viral. Fans can't keep calm as he is seen flaunting his dashing looks and smile in his latest salt and pepper look. Ajith is clearly not ageing and his 50s look like early 20s and we are totally awestruck.
Amid the shot break of H Vinoth's film, Ajith and his co-star, Manju Warrier went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh. Several pics of the actors from their bike tour have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Majnu is also super excited about her bike tour with Ajith as she shared a few pics with a note on her Instagram handle.
Also Read: Manju Warrier joins Ajith Kumar for an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh amid AK61 shoot break; PICS
After the trip, Ajith and the team will head to Bangkok for 21 days for the next schedule. A source close to the project informed us, "Ajith Kumar and the AK61 entire team will be off to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. Some action scenes will be shot by AK and gang in Bangkok."Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar's AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.