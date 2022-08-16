Ajith Kumar's latest PHOTOS while boarding a flight are proof of the star's simplicity and charm

Ajith Kumar fans love to see their beloved actor's social media photos. As the star is not on any social media platform, his papped pictures are the only source of insight into his daily life. His latest picture of catching a flight has once again raised excitement among movie buffs. The Valimai actor can be seen donning a classic white shirt and black trousers for travelling. Well, it is not known yet where the star was headed.

Ajith Kumar recently came back from an extended bike tour across the world and now, he is all set to resume work on H Vinoth's directorial, AK61. It was reported that the makers planned to reveal the title and first look of the film on the 13th of August this year; however, they did not do so. Now, it remains to be seen when will we get to see Ajith Kumar's look from the movie. Like Valimai, AK61 is also bankrolled by Valimai maker Boney Kapoor.

Check out the pictures below:

After being done with this, he will commence work on Vignesh Shivan's next which is tentatively named AK62 for now. Although not much has been revealed about the film's cast or crew, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the movie. This much-awaited drama has been backed by the Lyca Productions house.

In addition to this, Ajith Kumar also took part in the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship recently and bagged not one or two, but 6 medals including gold and bronze.

