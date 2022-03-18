Ajith Kumar's latest pic of his new look goes viral; Vignesh Shivan directorial AK62 update out tonight?

Ajith Kumar's every movie is the most anticipated and awaited. After successful blockbuster film Valimai, the actor now has two films lined, AK61 with H Vinoth and AK62 reportedly with Vignesh Shivan.

AK61 has generated quite a buzz because of Ajith's new look of rugged beard and sleek hairstyle. Although the movie is yet to go on floors, the actor is prepping for the role. Today, a new pic of a Valimai actor flaunting his dashing look as he clicked a pic with fans has gone viral on the Internet. Fans are extremely excited about the film as Ajith is donning a look like never before.

In the picture, Ajith is seen decked up in an all-black avatar. Ajith is said to be playing the character of negative shade in his next, and the latest picture has also confirmed the same. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, AK61 marks the third collaboration between the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

A source close to the movie said to Pinkvilla exclusively that, "The team has initiated conversations with Nagarjuna and Mohanlal for the role of commissioner, but they aren’t the only two actors being considered."

Meanwhile, Ajith's next AK62 with director Vignesh Shivan is currently trending on Twitter. Reportedly, the big update about AK62 will be announced tonight. However, there is no official statement regarding it so far.

This film will reportedly feature the blockbuster duo of Vignesh Shivan and that is Nayanthara as the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar clocks 30 years in the industry, sends a special message to fans, haters & neutrals