Ajith Kumar's latest pic in long beard look goes viral on his birthday; Leaves amazed by this transformation

Ajith Kumar turns a year older today and his fans cannot keep calm. The Valimai actor is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media. While his fans are waiting for a surprise update on his next, a photo of Ajith in a long beard look wearing comfy sportswear and shoes has surfaced on social media.

One can see in the photos, Ajith is looking dapper as ever and yet again, leaving his fans amazed by his fitness. He looks totally fit and handsome as ever. Fans are calling his transformation as 'inspiring' and 'age-defying'. His salt and pepper is a trendsetter and how.

Check out the viral photo below:

On the professional front, Ajith has joined hands with Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth for the third time. Tentatively called AK61, the upcoming film will see Ajith playing a negative character.

He has also teamed up with director Vignesh Shivan for AK62. AK 62 will mark the maiden collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan.

