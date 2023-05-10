Ajith Kumar’s next leg of world tour to begin in November 2023; Actor’s official spokesperson confirms

Ajith Kumar needs no introduction. One of the most popular superstars of the South Indian film industry, the actor is loved by his fans for being a humble person. Although he tries to stay away from the public glare, he often makes it to the news for his acts of kindness. The actor is a biking enthusiast and loves to explore places on his bike. It was reported earlier that Ajith Kumar embarked on a world tour on his bike in September last year.

Ajith Kumar’s next leg of the world tour to begin in November 2023

The actor has been making headlines for his bike tour as fans spotted him in several cities and posed with him. The internet was abuzz with images and videos from Ajith's tour which also gave glimpses of his journey. The world tour is for a cause- Ride for mutual respect. Ajith Kumar covered several parts of India when he started the tour and actress Manju Warrier accompanied him in some parts of his journey. By the end of December, he covered almost all states of the country.

Since the actor is not on social media, Ajith Kumar’s manager and spokesperson shares updates about his whereabouts. On Tuesday, he announced that Ajith Kumar has covered three countries- India, Nepal and Bhutan, marking the completion of the first leg of the world tour. He also shared an exciting update that the next leg of the world tour will begin in November 2023.

Work front

According to reports, Ajith Kumar will soon begin shooting for Magizh Thirumeni directorial 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. The film is produced by Lyca Productions. Reports suggest that the filming will be wrapped up by October so that Ajith Kumar can continue with his world tour. This film will mark the actor’s 62nd film.

