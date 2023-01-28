Ajith Kumar's next with Vignesh Shivan postponed; AK62 to get a new director?

According to reports, Ajith Kumar's next AK62 will not be directed by Vignesh Shivan. It is reportedly said that the actor is keen to get another director on board. Although nothing is confirmed, directors like Atlee , Vishnu Vardhan, Magizh Thirumeni are being considered to helm AK62.

It is well known that Ajith Kumar announced his next with director Vignesh Shivan. As the actor is done and dusted with Thunivu, it was reported that he will begin shooting for his next, which is tentatively titled Ak62. However, now new reports that have taken the internet by storm claim that Ajith has pushed his film with Vignesh Shivan and is planning to get a new director onboard for AK62.

Vignesh Shivan not to direct Ajith Kumar's AK62

While the reason for this sudden change of AK62 is not known, however, it is also said that Vignesh Shivan's film has only got postponed and not shelved. After AK62, there are chances he will get to Vignesh Shivan's film.

No one is aware of the exact reasons why there has been a change in director. There are rumours that Ajith was not happy with the script given by Vignesh Shivan and had requested for changes. Another set of rumours claim that to stand up to the hype of Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy67 with Lokesh Kangaraj, Ajith wanted to get some big director to helm his next.

On the other hand, #JusticeForVignesShivan is trending on Twitter regarding Ajith's change of directors for AK62. Many netizens on social media called it unfair. Meanwhile, neither Ajith's team nor Vignesh Shivan have responded to the rumours yet.

Ajith Kumar's AK 62 to start rolling in February?

Yesterday, there were reports that Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's highly anticipated project will start rolling only by the third week of February, this year. Even though the real reason behind the delay in shooting is not revealed yet, the rumourmills suggest that the pre-production works of AK 62 are not finished yet. Also, leading man Ajith, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe, will only return to Chennai by the beginning of February.