Ajith Kumar's sturdy look in latest photo goes viral; Is this his new get up for Vidaamuyarchi?

Ajith Kumar is back going viral on social media as his latest photos have surfaced on social media. Although the actor doesn't have any social media handles, his photos always take up internet space. Now, a new photo of Ajith with a fan is going viral on social media.

In the photo, Ajith is seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants in the background of a snow-capped location. The actor nails his white hair and beard avatar. He is also looking fitter than ever in the latest photo. His fans are loving his new look and wonder if it's for his upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi. The actor is yet to begin shooting for the film and is currently on a break, enjoying family time.

Ajith Kumar enjoys a huge fan following and is very humble to them despite not being connected on a daily basis. The actor often obliges to fans' photos and requests wherever he is, be it on a road trip or a family vacation. And that's how his photos go viral as well. He is also known for his kind and humble nature.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has teamed up with director Magiz Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi and said to be an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Along with Anirudh as the music composer, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Gopi Prasaanna will look after the design team. More details about the plot, cast, and crew will be announced in the coming days. The film was announced on actor's birthday. Sharing the film's title, they wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day! It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni."

Ajith initially announced his 62nd project with Vignesh Shivan but due to some differences, the film got shelved.

