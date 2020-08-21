Ajith Kumar's throwback photoshoot snap from the early 2000s proves he is the most stylish star

The dashing star of the Tamil film industry, Thala Ajith has always wooed his female fans with his acting skills and unmatched style.

Kollywood star Thala Ajith has earned a massive fan following over the years with his powerful on-screen personality. Referred as Thala by his fans and media, Ajith has starred in over 50 films and has quite a few projects lined up to release in 2021. From playing a chocolate boy role to donning an intense rugged look, Ajith has simply been phenomenal when it comes to getting into the skin of his character. The dashing star of the Tamil film industry, Thala Ajith has always wooed his female fans with his acting skills and unmatched style. While we talk about his style, Ajith's throwback photoshoot snap is sure to leave you stunned.

The photo was clicked in the early 2000s by celebrity photographer G.Venket Ram. One can see in the picture, Ajith looking handsome in long tresses, cap as he enjoys his cycle ride during the photoshoot. He is keeping up with his style since a very long time and continues to rule out hearts even now with his salt and pepper look. His infectious smile is sure to make you fall in love with him all over again. From being a romantic hero to entertaining fans with his action-packed roles, Ajith has clearly come a long way.

Ajith married to actress Shalini in April 2000 in Chennai. On 3rd January 2008, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anoushka. On 2nd March 2015, they were blessed with the second child, a son named Aadvik.

Meanwhile, Ajith will be seen in his next film titled, Valimai. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H. Vinoth. Valimai's release has been postponed to summer 2021.

