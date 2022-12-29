Ajith Kumar's Thunivu to Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya: Biggest South films releasing in January 2023

Ever since the pandemic lockdown phase, the South film industry has been doing extremely good. A lot of movies made noise in 2022 for its content, performances, visuals and more. While big movies like Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona, RRR managed to live up to the expectations and broke box office records, small movies Kantara, Love Today also came as a surprise blockbuster of 2022. The filmography of 2022 was excellent with different genres that satisfied audiences from every corner. Now, it's tim to for 2022 and South cinema is so ready for it. 2023 also promises a great year for the South film industry as many big and interesting films have been lined up. For example, take the first month of January itself, a streak of promising blockbusters are lined up. As January is considered the biggest month as it's perfect market for releases as two famous festivals, Sankranthi and Pongal are celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The first month of 2023, has movies like Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and more for release and movie buffs are super excited. Check out the full list of movies releasing in January 2023. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu The year is going to start with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. What a wonderful start right? The fans are all set to create a rage in theaters. The actor's suave look in the film has already set hearts on fire about what's in the store. While the songs and posters have already set the fire, Thunivu is gearing up for its grand release on January 11, 2023. The film is also releasing in Telugu and is titled Thegimpu. The movie, which marks Ajith's third collaboration with hitmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, is touted to be a complete action-packed entertainer. The director revealed that Thunivu's plot is set in a dishonest world and doesn't have too many antagonists. Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in the highly anticipated project. Thunivu features Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Next up, we have another much-awaited and anticipated film Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu for release on January 12. The film is also releasing in Telugu, titled Varasudu. Varisu reportedly revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky guy after his foster father dies unexpectedly. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyuktha will be seen in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The trailer is yet to release but songs like Ranjithame and Silambarsan TR's The Thalapathy have added over-the-sky hype.



Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy The year is going, to begin with, a high note on entertainment and action with Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy, which is set for release on January 12, clashing with Varasudu and Thegimpu. The biggie has piqued the curiosity of the audience as it is touted to be a treat for the masses. Veera Simha Reddy will feature the actor in a never before seen action avatar Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Kannada star Duniya Vijay is making his Tollywood debut with this movie. He will be playing the antagonist in the drama. In addition to this, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a prominent role in the film, along with Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar in secondary roles. The music is composed by S Thaman.

Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Followed by Veera Simha Reddy, the very next Telugu audiences will get to witness another interesting film of Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya. The film will be releasing in both Telugu and Hindi on same date January 13th with same title. Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the story, and dialogues for the movie have been penned by director Bobby himself. Coming to the cast for the film, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie.