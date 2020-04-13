Ajith Kumar's Valimai release postponed to 2021 due to COVID 19 lockdown?

As the shooting of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release to January 2021.

Thala Ajith's Valimai is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth are coming together yet again after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai. Reportedly, Ajith will be seen in the role of a police officer and that is said to be one of the highlights of the film. However, nothing is yet official. Meanwhile, reportedly the COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the film.

As the shooting of Valimai has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release to January 2021. Earlier, the makers had planned Deepavali special release but now, it might release in the second week of January 2021. Well, Pongal release has always worked in Thala Ajith's favour and if things fall into place, the audience will enjoy Valimai as a Pongal special release.

As earlier we reported, the Spain and Morocco schedules of Valimai have been cancelled due to the lockdown. Many filmmakers across Hollywood, Bollywood and the south film industry have cancelled shooting due to same reason. and are said to be the female leads in Ajith starrer Valimai.

At the red carpet interview of Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019, Boney Kapoor spilled the beans about his upcoming production film with Thala Ajith. Talking about Valimai, he said "Valimai is a full-on commercial film with a lot of action. (The film is also a) family drama, so it has all the ingredients for which Ajith is known for. It will be far more thrilling, adventurous and emotional, and of course, the action is high octane."

