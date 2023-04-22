Ajith Kumar’s wife, daughter attend Chennai Super Kings Match: Son shines in home team Jersey

IPL is going strong and there have been many celebrities citing in the games including film stars and their families. Last week actress Trisha and members supporting Chennai Super Kings were spotted during the game and we get a very special star family, supporting their home team in Chepauk Stadium, the home ground of the Chennai Super Kings. The family under consideration is that of Superstars Ajith Kumar, who is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. The actor was not present during the game but his wife, daughter, and son were present to lend their support to their team.



Ajith’s family was spotted at Chepauk Stadium supporting Chennai Super Kings

The family can be seen enjoying the game with their friends at the stands. Ajith’s wife is yesteryear actress Shalini along with the kids, their elder daughter Anoushka Kumar and the younger son Aadvik Kumar. Aadvik can be seen wearing a yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey and is clearly enjoying the game. The family is quite reserved and is rarely spotted in public, and Ajith Kumar is also known as a reclusive, who disappears to spend time after each film, on trips around the world.

Upcoming films

Ajith was last seen in the moderately successful film, Thunivu, which was released last year. Since then, there have not been any confirmed projects from his end although there were rumours of him joining hands with Vignesh Sivan for a mass entertainer under Lyca Productions, the project was dropped in the final stages. However, recently there have been official updates that he will instead be working with noted filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. The yet untitled project referred to as AK62 will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The big-budget action thriller that will see Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar is expected to go on floors in the coming days.

