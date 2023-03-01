Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini and son Aadvik enjoy football match, meet Abhishek Bachchan in stadium; Video
A video of Shalini and Abhishek as they greet and talk at the stadium has surfaced on social media.
Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini and son Aadvik recently met Abhishek Bachchan at a football match in Chennai. The mother-son visited a popular stadium to watch the match of Chennaiyin FC football team and bumped into Abhishek, who is the co-owner of the football club. A video of Shalini and Abhishek as they greet and talk at the stadium has surfaced on social media.
Abhishek Bachchan greeted Shalini, who was watching the match with her son. The duo can be seen talking in the video that is going viral on Twitter. Ajith's little son is seen wearing the official jersey of Chennai Football club and roofing for the team. Looks the little boy also loves the game just like his father.
A few pics of Shalini and Aadvik from the stadium are also going viral as well. For the unversed, Football is Ajith Kumar's favourite sport.
Ajith Kumar and his family maintain a very lowkey personal life, away from public eyes. The actor and his wife do not even have social media accounts. However, somehow, every other day, pics of the actor always take up internet space and go viral in seconds. Be it pics from his bike trip or family moments.
Ajith Kumar's AK62
Ajith Kumar announced his next with director Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as the actor is looking for a new director with a strong script for his next. The rumours got stronger after the popular filmmaker removed AK 62 from his bio on Twitter. However, a confirmation regarding this is awaited as neither Ajith nor Vignesh spoke about anything as of now.
Ajith Kumar is reportedly going to team up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni. According to reports, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai recently. However, it is to be noted that the film is not yet announced officially yet. The details of the cast and crew are not known yet as well.
