Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini and son Aadvik enjoy football match, meet Abhishek Bachchan in stadium; Video

Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini and son Aadvik recently met Abhishek Bachchan at a football match in Chennai. The mother-son visited a popular stadium to watch the match of Chennaiyin FC football team and bumped into Abhishek, who is the co-owner of the football club. A video of Shalini and Abhishek as they greet and talk at the stadium has surfaced on social media. Abhishek Bachchan greeted Shalini, who was watching the match with her son. The duo can be seen talking in the video that is going viral on Twitter. Ajith's little son is seen wearing the official jersey of Chennai Football club and roofing for the team. Looks the little boy also loves the game just like his father.

A few pics of Shalini and Aadvik from the stadium are also going viral as well. For the unversed, Football is Ajith Kumar's favourite sport.



Ajith Kumar and his family maintain a very lowkey personal life, away from public eyes. The actor and his wife do not even have social media accounts. However, somehow, every other day, pics of the actor always take up internet space and go viral in seconds. Be it pics from his bike trip or family moments.