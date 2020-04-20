Ajith’s next Thala 61 to be produced by Gokulam studios? Find out

Ajith Kumar's next film, tentatively titled Thala 61, will be bankrolled by Gogulam Studios.

Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in H Vinod’s Nerkonda Paarvai, will have his next film bankrolled by Gokulam Studios. The popular banner has produced Harish Kalyan’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, and Kamal Haasan’s superhit movie Thoonga Nagaram. Media reports also suggest that the actor has signed a two-film-deal with his next film too like his previous films, and Gokulam Studios would be producing Thala 62 too. However, an official announcement has not been made yet about Ajith’s next film.

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently waiting for his upcoming film Valimai’s shooting to be resumed. Directed by H Vinod, the film was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who produced his previous film Nerkonda Paarvai too. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film.

Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the film. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. While the makers have not yet announced any of the cast members officially, it is believed that some official announcement will be made after the lockdown in the state. The cop drama is one of the most expected films of Kollywood.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

