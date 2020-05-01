Ajith’s passion for racing to being dropped out of school; 5 lesser known facts about the Kollywood megastar

Birthday boy, Thala Ajith has not only entertained the audience on screen, but also has a vibrant personality off-screen for we all know his passion for sports, photography among the others.

Kollywood star Thala Ajith Kumar is celebrating his birthday today. To the fans of Thala Ajith it is not a news that the actor has not only entertained the audience on screen, but also has a vibrant personality off-screen for we all know his passion for sports, photography among the others. Though all of his movies are celebrated by the fans of Ajith, his is popularly known for his films like Aasai (1995), Kadhal Kottai (1996), Aval Varuvala (1998), Vaali (1999), Mankatha (2011), Yennai Arindhaal (2015) and Vedalam (2015).

On his birthday, here are five lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. Ajith’s passion for racing started when he was as young as a school boy

Ever since he was a child, Ajith’s passion for car racing was enormous. While we all know that he is a racer, it is not known for everyone that he also worked as an apprentice with Enfield. Later, he became a professional car racer and eventually participated in circuits around the country in places like Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Thala Ajith also took part in foreign tournaments including Germany and Malaysia. Ajith is also one of the few Indians who have raced in the International arena and in Formula championships.

In 2010, Ajith made the headlines after he took part in Formula 2 Championship along with two other Indian racers including Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren. In 2003, he made it through the inaugural Formula BMW Asia championship and completed the season at the 12th position.

2. Ajith dropped out of school before completing higher secondary

Though Ajith’s siblings have high academic qualifications, Ajith dropped out of school after the tenth standard. Till class 10, he studied in Asan Memorial School. Ajith, during one of his earlier interviews, revealed that he was not interested in academics and he was more into extra-curricular activities and sports. Other than racing, he also took part in NCC, rifle shooting, etc. while he was a school student. Talking in an interview, he also revealed that he does not read anything but Reader’s Digest.

3. Ajith Kumar’s love and breakup story with popular actress Heera Rajgopal

While we all know that Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini tied the knot after being in a relationship for several years. However, before Shalini, Ajith had a romantic relationship with yesteryear South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal. Heera worked in many South Indian movies from 1991 to 1999. She played key roles in many successful movies in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The relationship between Ajith and Heera was one of the most sensational link-ups of all time in south cinema. It started when they both worked for the National Award-winning movie Kadhal Kottai. When it was reported that they were serious about the relationship and would tie the knot, they broke up due to unknown reasons. Eventually, Ajith and Shalini fell in love and got married, while Heera got married to a businessman who passed away one year after their marriage.

4. Before his first film Amaravathi, Ajith had acted in En Veedu En Kanavar as a child artist

Ajith had acted in many television commercials during his young days. One of his famous commercials was for Miami Cushions. It is to be noted here that the music for the advertisement was composed by AR Rahman. However, his debut film was as a child artist and in Suresh and Nadia Moidu starrer En Veedu En Kanavar. Though he did not have a big role in the film, he played a small role in a song.

5. Chiyaan Vikram had dubbed for Thala Ajith in his initial films

As Ajith was not fluent in Tamil, his first two films were dubbed by Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram. In Ajith’s first Tamil film as the lead actor Amaravathi, his voice was rendered by Vikram. Vikram also dubbed for Ajith in his second film Paasamalargal. Ajith and Vikram have shared the screen space in critically acclaimed film Ullaasam.

Here's wishing Thala Ajith, a very Happy Birthday!

