Ajith’s Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in for music composition?

If media reports are to be believed, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for composing music for the next film of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film, Valimai. While speculations about D Iman replacing Yuvan Shankar Raja for music surfaced, a new report claimed that D Iman denied the same. The film is currently being shot in Gardens in Hyderabad. Directed by H Vinoth, shooting for the film's shooting started earlier this month at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie. The film will have Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, marks the second collaboration of Ajith and H Vinod. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai was a Tamil remake of National Award winning Hindi movie, Pink.

About the film’s antagonist, reports suggest that Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Reportedly, the Nerkonda Paarvai director had a meeting with the Telugu star for a narration after which he agreed to play the role. This is not the first time the actor to play the Villain. He was seen playing baddie in Nani starrer Gang Leader directed by Vikram K Kumar. However, an official announcement regarding the film’s antagonist has not been made yet.

Credits :News 18

