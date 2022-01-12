Ajith starrer Valimai to have a Pan India release

Ajith starrer Valimai is one of the most anticipate projects right now and fans have been waiting a long time to experience the film on the big screens. Valimai release recently got pushed owing to massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The film was earlier slated to release on Pongal in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. As it turns out, the delay in release has worked in favour for the project.

According to the latest reports, Ajith's latest outing will now also have Malayalam and Kannada versions, along with Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The recent update is likely to make the already grand venture even bigger.

Ajith will be playing a cop in the H. Vinoth directorial. The trailer released by the makers goes to show Arjun’s journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict. He takes revenge from the man who did him wrong. While Ajith Kumar will play the main character in the film, actress Huma Qureshi will play the role of his co-worker and friend. Meanwhile, Kartikeya will play the antagonist in the film.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, Valimai will be second collaboration between Ajith and Boney Kapoor. The actor-producer has earlier joined hands for 2019 flick Nerkonda Paarvai. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film and Nirav Shah has done the cinematography for Ajith’s next.

The audiences have been loving the sneak peeks shared from the project and are now waiting with a baited breath for the upcoming film of their beloved star.