Ajith starrer Valimai trailer release date LOCKED

While the makers of Ajith starrer Valimai are yet to make an official announcement about the film's trailer release date, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited trailer will be out tomorrow. Yes, the 3-minute trailer that is expected to pack a punch will be out on December 30.

Valimai has set huge expectations among Ajith fans since its inception as it will be his first film to hit the big screens after two years. To be released for Pongal, Valimai will see Ajith playing the role of a cop. H Vinoth's directorial also features Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and Sumithra, among others in key roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, and the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The teaser and whistle theme music of Ajith starrer look every bit captivating and prove Valimai is bound to be a power-packed entertainer.

Interestingly, Ajith starrer Viswasam's trailer was released on the same date, December 30, 2018, and the film hit the screens on Pongal 2019.

