Ajith's drone technology used to sanitize areas with disinfectants; Karnataka Deputy CM hails his efforts

As earlier, we revealed a team of researchers from the Madras Institute of Technology is using drones, mentored by Ajith Kumar to sanitize large areas with disinfectants amid COVID-19. The team Daksha is helping Tamil Nadu by using the technology that was mentored by Thala Ajith. Team Daksha is backed by Viswasam actor and recently, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan hailed his efforts. He tweeted, "Kudos to Team #Dhaksha, mentored by filmstar #AjithKumar, for developing a way to sanitize large areas against COVID-19 via disinfectant drones. Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against #COVID-19! (sic)."

The drone is usually used for agriculture, surveillance, etc but in tough times due to COVID-19, team Daksha has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu government to spray disinfectants over large segments of the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Kudos to Team #Dhaksha, mentored by filmstar #AjithKumar, for developing a way to sanitize large areas against COVID-19 via disinfectant drones. Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against #COVID-19!@sugaradhana pic.twitter.com/3hwhciDZdt — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar' upcoming film Valimai’s shooting has been put on hold due to COVID 19. Clearing the air if the film will release on OTT platforms directly, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be released on any OTT platform. He stated that some films are meant for theatrical experience and all his three upcoming films will have a theatrical release.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and .

