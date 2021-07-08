Ajith's Valimai update reaches Euro 2020: Fans create hype amidst massive crowd at the Wembley Stadium

Be it at the India VS New Zealand test match or during Narendra Modi's political rally, fans are going crazy and asking for a Valimai update every now and then.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Valimai has been the talk of the town since its inception as fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. The excitement for the film's update among the audience is beyond imagination. Be it at the India VS New Zealand test match or during Narendra Modi's political rally, fans are going crazy and asking for a Valimai update every now and then. Well, the hype has now reached Euro 2020! One of the die-hard fans of the superstar was seen holding a placard with Valimai Update written on it at one of the matches held at the Wembley Stadium. Despite Ajith's request, fans are still asking for the film's update.

Ajith had released a statement recently after fans started asking Valimai update at one of the political events of PM Narendra Modi. "In the last few days, few people claiming to be my fans have been asking for Valimai updates in cricket stadiums, political events and other public venues, I am deeply disappointed with this behaviour. As announced earlier updates about the film will come when the time is right. I am in talks with the producers to announce the updates. Please be patient until then. Cinema is entertainment for you, but it’s a profession for me. I request my fans to be patient and conduct themselves decently in public domain. I hope people who love me will behave accordingly," the actor had written in a statement.

Meanwhile, reports state the first look poster of the film will release on July 15. However, an official update on the same is awaited. Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

