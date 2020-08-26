  1. Home
#AjithVijayPRIDEOfINDIA trends big time as Ajith & Vijay fans come together on social media for THIS reason

Hashtag #AjithVijayPRIDEOfINDIA has started trending on social media as fans of the actors show mutual respects towards each other.
7878 reads Mumbai
The rivalry between Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay fans has always grabbed attention on social media and it has only spread negativity. In the past, there have been many times when fans of both actors got into a verbal war. Earlier, hashtags trend like  #June22BlackdayForVijay, #RIPactorVijay had created panic on Twitter. Even a few celebrities from the film industry were left disgusted with Thala Ajith's fans. However this time, the fans of Kollywood's biggest actors have come together for a good reason. One of Vijay's fans wanted medical help for his uncle and interestingly, a lot was contributed by Ajith's fans also. This gesture by Ajith's fans is receiving lots of best wishes and love on social media. Hashtag #AjithVijayPRIDEOfINDIA has started trending on social media as fans of the actors show mutual respects towards each other. 

One of the fans wrote, "I am Happy to See This !! When Both the fans Spreads Postivity !!  No one can Do politics When we are united !! Love you all...Nalladhey SEIVOM...Nalladhey  RENDAW  NADAKUM." 

Another fan tweets, "Wishing both the daughters of Thala and Thalapathy a long and blessed life. Stop abusing their families. Spread love." 

Check out Tweets below:






On the work front, Thala Ajith will soon resume shooting of his next Valimai. The film is directed by H Vinoth. This film marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth. 

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as the actor will be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi. 

Credits :Twitter

