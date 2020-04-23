Aju Varghese reveals he enjoys spending time with his 4 kids during quarantine; Check PHOTO

Taking to his Instagram space, Mollywood actor Aju Varghese shared a photo of himself having a good time with his four kids amid COVID 19 lockdown.

With lockdown, everyone has been sharing on social media how they are being able to spend time with their families. While practicing social distancing, people are opening up how the quarantine has brought them closer to their families and celebrities too are no different. In the recent past, social media pages of celebrities are filled with adorable photos of their families and they are keeping us updated as to how they are spending their days. Now, in what comes as a huge encouragement for parents who are constantly wondering how to keep their kids engaged, actor Aju Varghese has come up with an adorable photo that will definitely show you how to have a good time.

In the photo, we can see Aju along with his four kids. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Drawing is indeed easy. See here.” Aju is seen drawing on a wall, while his kids are seen drawing in their books. It can also be noted that the wall is already filled with drawings and scribbles of kids. It goes without saying that the kids are having a blast with their father.

Talking about his kids, Aju had told in an interview with an English daily that his children are glad to have him around 24*7. “All four of them have now become a gang and have created a world of their own with their games and plans. I too join them, even though they chuck me out of their games without me realising it,” Aju was quoted as saying. Aju Varghese and Augustina have four kids — Evan, Juvana, Luke and Jake.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×