Aju Varghese shares an unseen VIDEO of Nayanthara having a fun time during the shooting of Love Action Drama

In the video, Nayanthara can be seen having a gala time with the cast and crew of the film. She can be seen laughing uncontrollably after seeing something on a phone.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mollywood actor Aju Varghese shared an unseen video of Nayanthara from the sets of Love Action Drama. In the video, Nayanthara can be seen having a gala time with the cast and crew of the film. She can be seen laughing uncontrollably after seeing something on a phone. As soon as he shared the video on social media, it took over the internet, with fans sharing it and commenting on the video.

Directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. Love Action Drama has Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, while Nivin Pauly was the male lead. Aju Varghese was seen playing a key role along with Dhanya Balakrishnan and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The romantic flick was lauded by the fans of the actors. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aju Varghese will be joining hands with Shyan yet again for Vinay Jose starrer Pathira Kurbana. The film will also have Neeraj Madhav.

Check Aju Varghese's video here:

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. She will also be seen in Milind Rau directorial Netrikann. She will be collaborating with her beau Vignesh Shivan for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will have Samantha Akkineni as another leading lady. Her film with Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe’s shooting is expected to be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also has Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as leading ladies.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×