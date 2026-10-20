AK 47 New Release Date: Venkatesh Daggubati confirms action drama to release on October 30 after postponement

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 – AK 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is an upcoming Telugu action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. After multiple postponements, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 30, 2026.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 New Release Date

Taking to social media, Venkatesh Daggubati confirmed the film's revised release date following several changes to its theatrical schedule. Sharing his excitement about reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas after two decades, the actor promised audiences a wholesome entertainer packed with humour, action, and family drama.

The actor wrote, “Coming together with Srinu after two decades is very special, and we’re bringing you a wholesome entertainer with fun, action and a lot more. See you all in theatres with your Aadarsha Kutumbam and friends on October 30th! Happy Dussehra.”

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Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before being postponed to October 9. It was subsequently delayed again due to pending post-production work. With October 30 now confirmed as the release date, the makers are gearing up for its theatrical arrival.

The film features Venkatesh Daggubati as Chittibabu, a husband who goes house-hunting with his wife. As she explores the property and makes humorous observations, Chittibabu emerges as the ideal family man, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family dynamics, and action.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Thaman S has composed the music, with Ravi K. Chandran handling cinematography and Sreekar Prasad overseeing editing. The film is produced by S. Radha Krishna, popularly known as Chinababu, under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed the project.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female leads. The film also featured Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, and Naresh in pivotal roles. The actor also appeared in an extended cameo in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Following AK 47, Venkatesh is set to share screen space with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in an upcoming film directed by Anil Ravipudi. Titled January 12 Vidudala , the project is scheduled to release on January 12, 2027, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

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