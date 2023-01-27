AK 62: Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan’s action film is pushed to February; Read details

Ajith Kumar is currently on a high with the commercial success of his latest outing of Thunivu . The popular star of the Tamil film industry is currently on a break from his acting career and is enjoying a vacation in Europe. As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is joining hands with the renowned director Vignesh Shivan , for his 62nd film. The much-awaited project, which is touted to be a big-budget action film, was originally supposed to start rolling in January. But now, AK 62 is pushed to February.

As per the latest reports, Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's highly anticipated project will start rolling only by the third week of February, this year. Even though the real reason behind the delay in shooting is not revealed yet, the rumourmills suggest that the pre-production works of AK 62 are not finished yet. Also, leading man Ajith, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe, will only return to Chennai by the beginning of February.

If the reports are to be believed, the major portions of AK 62 will be shot in various locations in North India. The team is also planning to have short shooting schedules in Hyderabad and in some famous foreign locations. An official update regarding the Pooja ceremony and launch event of the film is expected to be revealed by the first week of next month.

AK 62 to be the most expensive project in Ajith Kumar's career?

The grapevine suggests that AK 62 is going to be the most expensive project in the career of its leading man Ajith Kumar, so far. The makers are said to be in talks with a leading Hollywood stunt choreographer to design the action sequences of the film. The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, will also have an interesting romantic track and a touch of humour.

According to the reports, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan are playing the female leads in AK 62, which is said to be a two-heroine film. Senior actor Arvind Swamy will play the lead antagonist in the project, which will feature Santhanam and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Anirudh is composing the music score for Vignesh Shivan's ambitious project, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.