AK 62: Ajith Kumar to share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? 5 things to know about the project

Ajith Kumar , the popular star of Tamil cinema is set to team up with renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd outing in the Tamil film industry. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, is set to start rolling very soon. As per the reports, the yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a comedy thriller, that will feature Ajith Kumar in a never-seen-before role. Now, the latest reports regarding the Vignesh Shivan directorial's star cast are setting social media on fire.

If the recent reports are to be believed, renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in, to play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK 62. According to the reports published by Sun News, the former Miss World is impressed by the storyline and her character in the film and is set to sign the dotted line. The new updates suggest that the makers are planning to announce the massive update, during the official launch of the big-budget venture.

Here we present let us have a look at the 5 things about AK 62. Have a look...

1. A two-heroine project?

The sources close to Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's project suggest that it will have two heroines. As reported earlier, popular actress Trisha Krishnan is reuniting with Ajith Kumar for the much-awaited project. If the reports are to be believed, Trisha will reunite with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the massive success of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise for the much-awaited project and both the actress will have equally important roles in the film.