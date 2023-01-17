AK 62: Ajith Kumar to share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? 5 things to know about the project
Ajith Kumar, the Thunivu star is reportedly set to share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in his 62nd outing in Tamil cinema which has been tentatively titled AK 62.
Ajith Kumar, the popular star of Tamil cinema is set to team up with renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd outing in the Tamil film industry. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, is set to start rolling very soon. As per the reports, the yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a comedy thriller, that will feature Ajith Kumar in a never-seen-before role. Now, the latest reports regarding the Vignesh Shivan directorial's star cast are setting social media on fire.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the female lead in AK 62?
If the recent reports are to be believed, renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in, to play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK 62. According to the reports published by Sun News, the former Miss World is impressed by the storyline and her character in the film and is set to sign the dotted line. The new updates suggest that the makers are planning to announce the massive update, during the official launch of the big-budget venture.
Here we present let us have a look at the 5 things about AK 62. Have a look...
1. A two-heroine project?
The sources close to Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's project suggest that it will have two heroines. As reported earlier, popular actress Trisha Krishnan is reuniting with Ajith Kumar for the much-awaited project. If the reports are to be believed, Trisha will reunite with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the massive success of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise for the much-awaited project and both the actress will have equally important roles in the film.
2. Arvind Swamy as the lead antagonist
As per the latest updates, senior actor Arvind Swamy, who is best known for his exceptional performances as an actor and dubbing artist, has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in AK 62.
3. The supporting cast
Santhanam, the popular actor who is currently focussing on playing the lead roles, is making a comeback to his roots - comedic roles, with the highly anticipated project. Arjun Das, the talented actor who is best known for his performances in films like Kaithi and Master, is playing a key role.
4. Anirudh Ravichander on board
As reported earlier, Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to compose the songs and original score for the project.
5. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions
The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the prestigious Tamil production banner, Lyca Productions.
