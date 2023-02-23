AK 62: Ajith Kumar’s film is launched with a Pooja ceremony; Here’s an UPDATE on the star cast

Ajith Kumar , the popular star of Tamil cinema is currently on a high with the commercial success of his latest outing Valimai . The stylish actor is now set to start shooting for his 62nd outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which is reportedly helmed by the talented filmmaker Magizh Thurumeni, is tentatively titled AK 62 . As per the latest updates, AK 62 is now officially launched with a pooja ceremony, which was held in Chennai recently.

According to the reports published by the Times Of India, leading man Ajith Kumar gave the AK 62 pooja event a miss, as he is currently vacationing in Europe with his family. The low-key pooja ceremony of the much-awaited film was attended only by its director Magizh Thirumeni and a few cast and crew members. The latest updates suggest that the makers are planning to officially launch the much-awaited project with an official statement, following the usual norm of all recent Ajith Kumar projects.

AK 62 star cast

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the AK 62 star cast, the rumourmills suggest that popular actors Arun Vijay and Arulnithi are approached to play the pivotal roles. In that case, the project might mark the reunion of Ajith and Arun, after the 2015-released blockbuster Yennai Arindhaal. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the film.

When Magizh Thirumeni replaced Vignesh Shivan as the director of AK 62

As reported earlier, Vignesh Shivan recently took to his official Twitter handle and removed 'AK 62' from his bio, thus confirming that he is no more a part of Ajith Kumar's project. The reports also suggest that Magizh Thirumeni, who has stepped in as the new director of the project, recently met Ajith Kumar in London, and impressed the star with his narration. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that writer-director P.S Mithran has penned the screenplay for the untitled film.