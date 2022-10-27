AK 62: THIS popular actress to reunite with Ajith Kumar for Vignesh Shivan’s film?

Ajith Kumar , the popular star of Tamil cinema, and the talented filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is set to join hands for the first time. The Valimai actor is teaming up with the director for his 62 nd outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which is tentatively titled AK 61, is expected to go on floors by the first week of January 2023. Even though the makers have not revealed the leading lady of AK 62, the latest reports suggest that a major announcement is on the way.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Ajith Kumar is reuniting with the popular actress Trisha Krishnan , for the Vignesh Shivan directorial. In that case, AK 62 might mark Trisha’s fifth collaboration with Ajith. Earlier, it was rumoured that director Vignesh Shivan is keen to cast his wife, lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead of AK 62. However, the latest reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan will soon come on board for Ajith Kumar’s film. In that case, we can expect a massive update from the makers of AK 62, very soon.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s previous collaborations

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are one of the most-loved onscreen pairs in contemporary Tamil cinema. The Valimai actor has earlier shared the screen with the Ponniyin Selvan actress in four films, including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal. Trisha is considered to be one of the best-ever onscreen pairs to have worked with Ajith, so far.

About AK 62

The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller with a touch of Vignesh Shivan’s signature humour, is made with a massive budget. Some of the most prominent names of the South film industry and Bollywood are expected to be part of the AK 62 star cast. Anirudh Ravichander might reunite with both Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan, by composing music for the project. AK 62 is produced by A Subaskaran, under the prestigious banner Lyca Productions.

