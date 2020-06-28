  1. Home
AK Lohithadas Death Anniversary: Prithviraj Sukumaran & other celebs remember legendary writer and director

A few celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to Twitter to remember AK Lohithadas on his 11th death anniversary.
AK Lohithadas, known for writing Malayalam cinema's finest scripts passed away on June 28, 2009, after suffering from a heart attack. it has been a decade since he passed away and the legendary filmmaker-writer is still remembered for his beautiful work left behind. The void left by the demise of AK Lohithadas can be seen on social media as fans pay tribute to him on his death anniversary today. A few celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to Twitter to remember AK Lohithadas on his death anniversary. Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a sketched picture of Lohithadas and wrote, "Forever remembered. Legend." 

Unni Mukundan is remembered one of the most prominent classic screenwriters of Malayalam cinema as he shared a picture of him on Instagram and wrote, "I hope you are at peace! I miss our talks." Due to COVID-19 outbreak, this year, there will be no events on AK Lohithadas' death anniversary at his Amravathi house.  Harikrishnan Lohithadas, the filmmaker's son took to social media and shared about it. "Dear friends ..considering the spread of covid19, there will not be any events or gathering in Amravathi on June 28th, Lohithadas commemoration day," he wrote on Facebook.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Known for his rich, detailed, and realistic screenplays, AK Lohithadas made his debut as a screenwriter with Thaniyavarthanam (1987). He has written and directed films like Karunyam (1997), Kanmadam (1998), Joker (2000), and Kasthooriman (2003).

His work was credited with a National Film Award, 6 Kerala State Film Awards, and 14 Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Script. 

