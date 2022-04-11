AK61: Ajith Kumar begins shoot of H Vinoth & Boney Kapoor's film in Hyderabad; Deets inside

It is well known fact that Ajith Kumar is teaming with the blockbuster trio of Valimai, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next, tentatively titled AK61. Now, the latest update of the film is that Ajith starrer has begun rolling today. The actor has commenced the first shooting schedule in Hyderabad and a huge set of Mount Road Chennai has been erected.

According to reports, the shoot will go on for at least two months at a stretch. Although the makers are yet to announce officially, a pic of the cast and crew has surfaced on social media. While Nirav Shah is cranking the camera, Ghibran is providing music. The leading lady is yet to be confirmed. However, reports state that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the female lead opposite Ajith.

Ajith's new look of rugged beard and sleek hairstyle for AK61 has created huge buzz for the film. His never seen before dashing avatar has piqued audiences' interest towards the film and is eagerly waiting for more updates. AK61 marks the third collocation between the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

After this, Ajith next is with director Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. Reportedly, Nayanthara is the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.

