AK61: Ajith Kumar's next film title to be out on pooja ceremony like Valimai?

It is well-known fact that after Valimai, Ajith Kumar will be yet again teaming up with director H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. For now, this untitled film is tentatively being referred to as AK61. Now, reportedly, the film's title will be announced the same way as Valimai on the pooja ceremony.

The shoot of Valimai begin in December 2019 with a formal pooja ceremony and on the same day the title was announced. Now, it is said that makers are going to follow the same pattern. the title of Ajith's 61st film will also be announced during the muhurat puja, which is expected to be launched shortly, and the film might start rolling before the release of Valimai.

Valimai, which was scheduled to release for Pongal, got postponed due to a sudden surge of COVID-19. The film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ajith will be playing a cop in the H. Vinoth directorial. The trailer released by the makers goes to show Arjun’s journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict. Huma Qureshi is the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda is the antagonist of the film.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that AK61 is all set to take off in March 2022.

