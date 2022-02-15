AK61: Ajith returns to play a grey shade and first teaser look promises an intense action-thriller

Ajith starrer Valimai is yet to release and the makers of his next, tentatively titled AK61, have already released a teaser look. Producer Boney Kapoor has released a teaser look as Ajith kickstarts prep for the much-awaited action thriller. To be helmed by H Vinoth, the film will see Ajith return to play a negative role after a very long time.

The makers of Ajith's 61 film have geared up for the shoot and a huge set is being created in Hyderabad. AK 61 is all set to take off in the month of March 2022 and moviegoers cannot keep calm. Earlier, Ajith has played grey shades in films like Vaali, Varalaru, Billa and Mankatha among many. It remains to see what's in store for the audience next. AK61 will also be a big scale action thriller and will be shot at multiple locations over a period of seven months.

Check out the teaser look below:

Meanwhile, talking about Valimai, the action entertainer will release on February 24 worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Financed under Bayview Projects LLP, the film also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda as the main antagonist. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah.

