AK61: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier to star opposite Ajith Kumar in H Vinoth's directorial

Ajith Kumar's next with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor, tentatively titled AK61 is one of the most anticipated movies after the blockbuster success of Valimai. Now, a new buzz about the film has been doing bouts in the tinsel town. According to the latest reports, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has been roped in for the female lead opposite Ajith in AK61.

The makers of Ajith Kumar’s AK61 have signed Malayalam star Manju Warrier to play the female lead in the film. However, an official announcement is awaited. Reports also state that she is expected to join the sets very soon. It is said that director Vinoth wanted a fresh pair for Ak61 and felt Manju is the best fit.

Well, if reports turn out true, then AK61 will be the second film of Manju Warrier in Tamil after playing a significant role in Dhanush's Asuran.

On the work front, she is now awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama, Jack and Jill, by Santosh Sivan. Recently the trailer was released and has received a good response from the audience.

Meanwhile, yesterday Manju Warrier was trending after her controversy with filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The actress filed a complaint against the director that he had reportedly stalked and threatened her on social media. The police took Sanal into custody and the director shared a live video of him getting arrested on Facebook.

