AK61: Title and first look for Ajith Kumar's next to be unveiled in August?

After Valimai, Ajith Kumar is presently working on his next temporarily named AK 61. As the movie buffs await the release of this yet-to-be-titled drama, the grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look of the film in August this year. The report further suggests that the title and first look will be out on 13th August. Although, we still do not have an official confirmation on the same.

The story of the film directed by H Vinoth is billed to be a bank heist. The first schedule of the movie has already been shot in Hyderabad. The second schedule of AK61 is expected to take place in Pune, once Ajith Kumar is back from Europe.

While Ajith Kumar is reported to play a college professor in his next, he will be accompanied by Manju Warrier as the female lead. Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin will also play significant roles in the flick. This highly-anticipated drama is likely to reach cinema halls by Diwali or Christmas this year.

This is Ajith Kumar's third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio recently delivered a blockbuster, Valimai.

In the meantime, a picture of Thala holding his youngest fans is doing rounds on social media. He can be seen posing in a white T-shirt and white beard.

After AK 61, Thala will play the protagonist in director Vignesh Shivan's untitled project. This will be the star's 62nd movie. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard AK 62 team as the music director and the Lyca Productions banner is financing the venture.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar is all smiles as he poses with his youngest fan during his Europe trip; PIC