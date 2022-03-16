AK62: Ajith Kumar to team up with director Vignesh Shivan for his next?

Ajith Kumar, who is basking the success of Valimai and busy working on his 61st film, has now reportedly confirmed his 62nd film. According to the latest buzz, the Veeram actor will join hands with director Vignesh Shivan for a film, which is tentatively titled AK62. This film will feature the blockbuster duo of Vignesh Shivan and that is Nayanthara as the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

A big production house will bankroll this venture and soon the official announcement will be made. Well, if these reports turn out to be true, then it's going to be a humongous one for sure and fans are already so hyped up about the deadly combo.

Vignesh Shivan penned the lyrics of the blockbuster song Naanga Vera Mathiri' in Ajith's 'Valimai and it became a chartbuster hit.

Meanwhile, Ajith's 61st film is under pre-production work and will soon move on to the floors. Tentatively titled AK61, the film marks the blockbuster trio of H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor with Ajith. AK61 marks the third collaboration between the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai.

Vignesh Shivan is currently waiting for the release of his film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is slated to release in theatres on April 28. The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles.

