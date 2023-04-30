AK62 Big Update: Title announcement of Ajith Kumar's next to be out on his birthday

Ajith Kumar's next, tentatively called AK62 was announced in 2022, by Lyca Productions, their first as producers for the Tamil superstar. After Thunivu, Ajith fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store. A little birdie told us, the makers of the Ajith starrer are planning to make a title announcement with the director's name on the actor's birthday, which is tomorrow May 1.

Expectations for the film are massive and the makers of AK62 are leaving no stone unturned to make this announcement special for Ajith fans on his special day. It is going to be a double celebration on social media!

For the unversed, after Vignesh Shivan's exit, director Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame will be directing the film. However, an official word regarding the same will be made by Lyca Productions soon.

Vignesh Shivan confirms his exit from AK62

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vignesh Shivan opened up about his exit from AK62 and said he was "disappointment indeed."

"One has to handle everything. It is a disappointment indeed. The hurdle was that my producer wasn’t satisfied with the second half of my script. But that is what my story is about, and I cannot change it. With Ajith sir, things were all fine, but from the producer’s side, they demanded that some things could be different in the script. However, I couldn’t do it," Vignesh Shivan said. The filmmaker confirmed he is not a part of the project anymore.

He further added, "Whoever is going to direct the film… Magizh Thirumeni sir is a good director. He will be good."

On the work front, Ajith was seen in the 2023 release Thunivu, produced by Boney Kapoor. It marked his third collaboration with the producer after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Cinematographer Nirav Shah filming a documentary on Ajith Kumar's world tour