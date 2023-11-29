AK63: Ajith Kumar’s next film likely to be with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran

Ajith Kumar who is currently shooting for his next film with Magizh Thirumeni seems to have locked in the director of his next film. According to reports, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra has conveyed that Ajith has confirmed his next project with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran.

The rumors of Adhik being the helmer of Ajith’s next have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now and it seems that their final talks have worked out and Ajith will feature in his film next. As per reports, the film is likely to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Adhik Ravichander to direct Ajith Kumar

Although much more information about the same is yet to come this collaboration has really riled up expectations for Ajith Kumar’s next and what Adhik would do in it. Moreover, Adhik Ravichandran is an ardent fan of the actor which he has made vocal on various occasions and also included a similar dialogue in his film Mark Antony.

The director-actor has also worked with Ajith Kumar in an acting role for the film Nerkonda Paarvai where he performed as one of the main antagonists. This reunion of them as actor and director is surely a fun thing to witness considering what Adhik would do with his idol and whether will it be as wacky and quirky film as Mark Antony, which would be a first for Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for his film Vidaa Muyarchi and was recently seen returning to Chennai after filming for some time in Azerbaijan. According to the latest report, the crew is planning to take a short five-day break before embarking on their next shooting schedule in Dubai, where they plan to film some important scenes.

The film written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni has an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Regina Cassandra, and many more in key roles. The film musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander is expected to be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali next year.

