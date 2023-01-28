AK63 BUZZ: Ajith Kumar to team up with director Atlee for his next?

Ajith Kumar is currently planning to try some new combinations in his career by teaming up with some of the young talents in the industry. The Thunivu star is joining hands with popular director Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd outing in the industry, which has been tentatively titled AK 62 . The shooting of the project, which is said to be an action thriller will start rolling in February. Now, the rumourmills suggest that Ajith is joining hands with director Atlee for his next.

According to the grapevine, Ajith Kumar is currently planning to team up with hitmaker Atlee Kumar for his 63rd outing in Tamil cinema. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK63, will mark the first onscreen collaboration of the stylish star and renowned young filmmaker. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project will be bankrolled by the prestigious production house of the Tamil film industry, Lyca Productions. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that celebrated musician AR Rahman has joined the team as the music composer for the project. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed, so far.

Ajith Kumar's work front

The popular star, who is best known for his stylish screen presence and acting chops, is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Thunivu. The heist thriller, which is directed by hitmaker H Vinoth, featured Ajith in a grey-shaded role after a long gap. The actor won the hearts of audiences with his effortless performance in the film, which received mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics.

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar will kickstart the shooting of his upcoming action thriller, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, by the third week of February, this year. The popular star, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe, is set to return to Chennai soon. The movie, which is helmed by Vignesh Shivan, is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score for the action thriller.