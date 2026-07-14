AK64: Ajith Kumar’s next film to star Kayadu Lohar as co-lead? Here’s what we know

AK64, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is the upcoming film marking the superstar's second collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran. Recent reports suggest that Kayadu Lohar may be joining the cast.

AK64: Kayadu Lohar in talks to star alongside Ajith Kumar

According to Valai Pechu, the makers of AK64 are considering casting Kayadu Lohar in the Ajith Kumar starrer. However, it remains unclear whether she will play the female lead or a supporting character. The film is reportedly in the pre-production stage, with discussions still underway on whether Ajith Kumar will produce the project himself or have another producer back the venture.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar . The film is said to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is expected to cater to a wider audience. Additionally, it is reportedly set to feature several surprises for viewers.

The project was initially expected to go on floors in early 2026. However, following the reported exit of the producer who was attached to the film, production has yet to begin. With reports suggesting that Ajith Kumar may bankroll the project himself, Anirudh Ravichander is also rumoured to be on board as the music composer.

Ajith Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former underworld figure popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he learns that his son has been falsely implicated in a case.

As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life in an attempt to uncover the truth and clear his son's name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also starred Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kayadu Lohar was last seen as the female lead in Atharvaa Murali's Idhayam Murali. She will next be seen in Immortal, The Paradise, I'm Game, and several other upcoming projects.

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