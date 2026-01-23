AK64: Shoot for Ajith Kumar starrer starts from February 2026, director says movie has ‘a lot of surprises’

Ajith Kumar recently returned to the big screen with the re-release of his film Mankatha, which hit theatres on January 23, 2026. Now, director Adhik Ravichandran has shared an update on the superstar’s next venture, tentatively titled AK64.

Speaking to the press after watching the re-release of Mankatha, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next film, AK64, starring Ajith Kumar, will go on floors in February 2026.

The director said, “In February, we will begin shooting. As of now, I can only say that there will be a lot of surprises for everyone. We did Good Bad Ugly for the fans, but this time it will be an entertainer aimed at every kind of audience. We have some surprises in store, and we will reveal them one by one. The film has some fresh aspects that will be enjoyed by everyone.”

In an earlier media interaction, Ajith Kumar himself had confirmed that he would begin shooting for his next cinematic venture soon. As the superstar is currently involved in his racing career, he will be reuniting with the Good Bad Ugly director for the second time consecutively.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film told the story of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from the superstar, Good Bad Ugly featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Recently, Ajith Kumar’s iconic film Mankatha was re-released in theatres. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the crime action comedy featured Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, and many others in pivotal roles.

