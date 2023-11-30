AK64: Vetrimaaran and Ajith Kumar to team up for filmmaker’s next after Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai?

Vetrimaaran is undeniably one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema. The filmmaker, who is known for his ability to portray raw emotions on screen, is currently busy filming for Viduthalai Part: 2, the highly awaited sequel of his 2023 film by the same name.

It was understood that after his present commitment, the filmmaker would next be working on a film titled Vaadivasal, which would feature Suriya in the lead role. However, it was recently revealed by the YouTube Channel Valai Pechu, that Vetrimaaran has narrated a story to Ajith Kumar, based on the instructions of producer Elred Kumar, the producer of Viduthalai. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Check out the post by industry tracker Amrutha Bharathi:

More about Viduthalai

Viduthalai is a 2023 period crime drama film, which features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, and many more.

The film is adapted from the novel Thunaivan, written by B Jeyamohan, and follows the story of a newly recruited constable, who is posted in a rural village in Tamil Nadu, learning about the history of the place, and helping capture the leader of an extremist group, named Perumal.

The film, as mentioned, has been bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the banner of RS Infotainment, while the music for the film has been composed by Ilayaraja. R Velraj cranks the camera for the film, and R. Ramar takes care of the editing.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film titled Vidaa Muyarchi. The film also features Trisha and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions while Anirudh Ravichandran composed the music for the film. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth is the editor.

Apart from that, it is reported that Ajith Kumar has also signed a film with Mark Antony helmer Adhik Ravichandran, which is tentatively titled AK63. The film is slated to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It was also speculated that the film was initially supposed to be produced by Elred Kumar and RS Infotainment, but later went to the current production house.

