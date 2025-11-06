AK65: Ajith Kumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj to join hands for first time, film likely to release in 2027- REPORT

Ajith Kumar is currently focused on his racing career, participating in international tournaments. While the superstar has already announced that AK64 will go on floors soon, reports suggest that he might also join hands with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming film.

Ajith Kumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj's collaboration on cards?

According to a report by Let's Cinema, Ajith Kumar is expected to star in a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The speculated project, tentatively titled AK65, is reportedly slated for a 2027 theatrical release.

However, this remains unconfirmed as no official announcement has been made by the actor or director. Interestingly, Lokesh had earlier expressed his desire to work with the Vidaamuyarchi actor in the future.

Ajith Kumar recently stated that he would begin filming for his next movie only after completing his current racing season. The actor-racer also mentioned that his next venture will be officially announced in January 2026.

Expressing his wish to strike a balance between filmmaking and his passion for racing, Ajith added that he is likely to begin shooting for AK64 in a couple of months.

Earlier, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed he would be helming AK64, reuniting with Ajith after Good Bad Ugly (2025). The upcoming project is said to be an action-packed entertainer that differs significantly from their previous collaboration and is designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences.

More about Good Bad Ugly

For those unaware, Good Bad Ugly (also known as GBU) is an action-comedy film that follows the story of AK, alias Red Dragon, a former gangster serving a life sentence for 18 years, atoning for his past at his wife's request. His life takes a dramatic turn when his son is falsely accused of a crime, forcing AK to return to his old ways to rescue him.

Apart from Ajith, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, and several others in pivotal roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj last directed the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The filmmaker is now set to make his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming directorial, DC, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi.

